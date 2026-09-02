Brown is looking forward to an elevated role in the Bengals offense in 2026, Landon Belote of SI.com reports.

In particular, Brown cited the scheme's efficiency while running the ball under center and also how much he's been lining up in the slot in the passing game during training camp. After earning just 58 touches as a fifth-round rookie in 2023, his usage increased to 283 touches in 2024 and 301 touches last season. In 17 regular-games in 2025, he matched or set career highs across the board, tallying 1,456 yards from scrimmage and 11 total TDs. Considering Brown was one of seven RBs with at least 50 receptions last year (69, to be exact), his stature in fantasy has never been higher.