Brown rushed the ball nine times for 18 yards with a touchdown in Friday's 13-13 tie against the Falcons in preseason action.

Brown was the second back on the field for Cincinnati behind Chris Evans, though he still played late on the team's opening possession. He hasn't found much room to run in his first two games as a pro, tallying only 30 yards on 17 carries. On the bright side, Brown did manage to punch in a goal-line carry from three yards away late in the fourth quarter. Brown appears to be behind Evans on the depth chart at this point in the preseason, though he'll have one more opportunity to impress the team in game action prior to the regular season kicking off.