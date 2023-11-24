Brown (hamstring) is still on injured reserve but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Brown will need to be activated from injured reserve by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday to play Sunday. The rookie running back had his 21-day window to return from injured reserve opened Monday and subsequently participated fully in all three of Cincinnati's practices. If he's activated for Sunday's game, Brown could split the opportunities behind Joe Mixon with Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans in a Bengals offense that may become more run-heavy after Joe Burrow's season-ending wrist injury.