Brown carried the ball nine times for 57 yards and caught all three of his targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Falcons.

Samaje Perine actually saw more volume on the ground with 11 carries for 43 yards, but most of his workload came in the fourth quarter as the Bengals were grinding down the clock. Brown has yet to top 80 rushing yards in a game this season and he hasn't gotten into the end zone since Week 1, a disappointing first half of the year for a running back who amassed at least 1,300 scrimmage yards with double-digit scores each of the prior two campaigns. Brown will look for an opportunity to break out in Week 10 during a crucial AFC North battle against the Steelers.