Brown carried the ball 19 times for 107 yards and caught two of four targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Patriots.

The 130 scrimmage yards were a season high for Brown, who ran for at least 100 yards for the second time in 11 games and recorded at least 100 scrimmage yards for the fifth straight contest. The third-year back has piled up 424 rushing yards and 150 receiving yards during that hot streak while scoring two TDs, one on the ground and one through the air. Brown and the entire Bengals offense could get a boost in Week 13 if Joe Burrow (toe) is able to return for a Thanksgiving game against the Ravens.