Brown (illness) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Browns.

Brown sat out practice Wednesday and Thursday due to an illness, but his return to the field Friday included no limitations, thereby clearing him to continue to lead the Bengals backfield Week 18. Since the team's Week 10 bye, he's reeled off 745 yards from scrimmage and seven total TDs in seven contests, and with QB Joe Burrow starting and no other key skill-position players expected to have a reduced workload Sunday, Brown should be good for his typical 60-plus percent snap share.