Brown ran for 23 yards on seven carries against Minnesota on Saturday, adding three receptions for 28 yards on three targets.

It was a modest showing for Brown overall, but the interesting development is that he nearly matched the carry count of starter Joe Mixon (10). Brown's three targets also matched Mixon's target count. Brown will continue to play off the bench for the Bengals, but it appears he's gaining on Mixon on the Cincinnati depth chart.