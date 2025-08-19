Brown took five touches for 16 yards and a touchdown in Monday's preseason game against Cincinnati.

Brown played the opening drive and accounted for all five of Cincinnati's RB touches on the series, after getting all eight touches across two drives in the previous preseason game. His final carry was a one-yard TD plunge on fourth down, with Samaje Perine then taking over on the next drive. Perine may have a role on clear passing situations, but it looks like Brown will open the regular season handling most of Cincinnati's backfield snaps and a huge share of the carries. If it doesn't work out, the Bengals have Perine and rookie sixth-round pick Tahj Brooks as favorites for the second and third spots on the depth chart. They'll open the regular season with a road game against the Browns at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 7.