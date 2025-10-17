Brown rushed 11 times for 108 yards and brought in two of four targets for minus-8 yards in the Bengals' 33-31 win over the Steelers on Thursday night.

Brown left a mostly frustrating first six games of the season in the rearview mirror Thursday, posting a season high in rushing yards by a wide margin. Prior to Thursday, Brown hadn't even cracked 47 rushing yards in any contest, but he blew past that threshold on his way to his first 100-yard tally since Week 9 of last season, with the help of a season-long 37-yard run. Brown's overall workload still remained modest, however, but Cincinnati doesn't figure to have to take as much of a pass-heavy approach when the Bengals return to action in a Week 8 home matchup against the Jets on Sunday, Oct. 26.