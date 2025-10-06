Brown rushed the ball eight times for 27 yards in Sunday's 37-24 loss to the Lions. He added seven receptions on eight targets for 21 yards.

The Bengals were scripted out of the run game early on, as they were down by multiple scores for three quarters of the game. Brown had another uninspiring game as a rusher as a result, though he did earn his most involvement as a pass catcher this season. The end result won't provide any reassurance for fantasy managers moving forward, but Brown did deliver a serviceable performance in PPR formats.