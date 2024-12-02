Brown rushed the ball 12 times for 70 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-38 loss to the Steelers. He added three receptions on three targets for 30 yards.

Brown looked to be in for a huge game as he accounted for 54 rushing yards and a score on the Bengals' second offensive possession. However, Cincinnati found itself chasing the lead for much of the second half, which led to Brown getting only four carries in the final two quarters. Nevertheless, he remains the clear lead back and has now found the end zone or topped 100 yards from scrimmage in five consecutive matchups.