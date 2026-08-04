Bengals' Chase Brown: Still growing as pass catcher

Brown has been taking some reps out wide at practice, Charlie Clifford of NBC 5 Cincinnati reports.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow said Brown has improved his pass-catching skills since last year. Already known as one of the league's better receiving backs, Brown has mostly been used on dump-offs and screens but may be able to exploit slower linebackers on other routes. Either way, he appears set for large workloads and plenty of catches after the Bengals failed to improve their backup RBs this offseason. Samaje Perine seemingly remains second on the depth chart.