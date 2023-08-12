Brown rushed eight times for 12 yards and caught all three of his targets for 33 yards in Friday's 36-19 preseason loss to the Packers.

Brown came into the game after Chris Evans, who was far more effective on the ground, with 49 yards on seven carries. The rookie fifth-round pick salvaged his debut with a decent performance as a pass catcher, but Brown appears to be trailing Evans in the competition for the No. 2 spot on the running back depth chart behind Joe Mixon. Trayveon Williams (ankle) is also in the mix despite sitting this game out, and all three will have a chance to improve their standing in the team's next preseason game, Aug. 18 at Atlanta.