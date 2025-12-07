Brown rushed 12 times for 23 yards and a touchdown and brought in three of four targets for 12 yards in the Bengals' 39-34 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Brown had a seemingly tantalizing matchup coming into the afternoon against what had been a vulnerable Bills front seven, but the third-year back was consistently shut down on the ground. Brown was less productive than usual as a receiver as well, considering his yardage total in that capacity was his lowest since Week 7. Brown's first opportunity to bounce back will come in a Week 15 home rematch against a Ravens team he posted 113 total yards against in a Thanksgiving Night win.