Brown is active for the second consecutive game Week 4 against the Titans, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Brown got the chance to make his season debut last week and played a few snaps on special teams, in addition to getting his first career carry. The reason for that was largely assumed to be fellow running back depth option Chris Evans sitting out with a hamstring injury, but Evans is back this week, and Brown remains active. Still, both options will presumably be working behind Joe Mixon and Trayveon Williams. While it represents progress for Brown, the rookie still has several hurdles to climb before obtaining fantasy relevance.