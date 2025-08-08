Brown took five carries for 23 yards and three catches for 25 yards in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles.

He was the only RB to get a touch on the first-team offense's two drives, getting the ball eight times on 15 plays, although Samaje Perine did take four snaps, per Jay Morrison of SI.com. It was a reminder of what Brown did last season in Weeks 9-17, recording eight straight games with at least 15 touches, 50 snaps and 91 total yards. The Bengals may ideally want Perine and Tahj Brooks to take some of the load off Brown's shoulders this season, but Brown could still end up dominating the touches if coach Zac Taylor decides there's too much of a drop off between the starter and his backups.