Brown (hamstring) was a full practice participant Thursday.

Brown opened Week 14 prep as a limited participant, though his ability to take every rep a day later likely confirms that his reps were capped Wednesday mainly for maintenance purposes after he took a season-high nine carries for 61 yards over his 11 snaps in Monday's 34-31 overtime win over Jacksonville. Meanwhile, lead back Joe Mixon scored two touchdowns but averaged fewer than 4.0 yards per carry for the second game in a row, which could prompt the Bengals to carve out a consistent role on the ground for Brown moving forward as the team seeks more efficiency for its rushing attack. Mixon should continue to rank as Cincinnati's clear top back on passing downs even if the coaching staff elects to lighten his workload as a ball carrier in future weeks.