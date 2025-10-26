Brown rushed 12 times for 73 yards and a touchdown while catching all three of his targets for 32 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 39-38 loss to the Jets.

Brown's 19-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter marked his first trip to the end zone since he scored on the ground back in Week 1, and he tacked on a one-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. He also set a new season high with 105 scrimmage yards, topping his 100 against Pittsburgh in Week 7. Fellow Bengals running back Samaje Perine also had his best game of the season with 100 scrimmage yards and a touchdown, so Brown could face more competition for touches in a Bengals backfield that's trending up ahead of a Week 9 home game against the Bears.