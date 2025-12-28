Brown carried the ball 22 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns and caught all three of his targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 37-14 win over the Cardinals.

The third-year back put the game on ice with a pair of third-quarter scores, from six yards and one yard out. Brown has scored multiple TDs in three of the last four games while topping 100 scrimmage yards in five of the last seven, and he needs just 53 more rushing yards to reach 1,000 on the season for the first time. He'll look to reach that milestone in Week 18 against the Browns.