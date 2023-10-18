Brown rushed once for four yards and secured his only target for eight yards in Sunday's 17-13 win over the Seahawks.

Brown operated as Cincinnati's No. 3 back, playing just four of the Bengals' 54 offensive snaps Sunday. The rookie's one rushing attempt was his first since Week 2 while he has earned just one target through the air in each of the last three games. Barring an injury to starter Joe Mixon or primary backup Trayveon Williams, Brown will likely continue to see extremely limited usage in the Bengals' offense. Cincinnati heads into a Week 7 bye before returning to visit the 49ers in Week 8.