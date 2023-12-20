Brown (sternum) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Jay Morrison of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Brown thus is set to reprise his role as the No. 2 RB, following three straight games with at least nine touches on 18 or fewer snaps. Joe Mixon is still dominating the playing time in Cincinnati's backfield, but Brown also has emerged as a significant piece of the offense, remarkably touching the ball on 71.4 percent of his snaps over the past three weeks. He should stay involved Saturday against Pittsburgh, though the limited playing time does imply a rather low floor for fantasy production.