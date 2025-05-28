Brown (ankle) participated in Cincinnati's opening session of OTAs on Tuesday.

Brown appears back to full health after an ankle injury forced him to sit out the Bengals' regular-season finale against Pittsburgh. The 25-year-old running back is fresh off a Year 2 breakout in which he rushed 229 times for 990 yards (4.3 YPC) and seven scores while adding an impressive 54 catches (on 65 targets) for 360 yards and four touchdowns. Brown's 2024 performance is particularly impressive considering that as a rookie fifth-rounder in 2023, he logged just 44 carries for 179 yards. Cincinnati opted to keep Zack Moss (neck) around via a reworked deal rather than significantly add to the backfield in free agency beyond Samaje Perine, or in the 2025 NFL Draft other than sixth-rounder Tahj Brooks. Those decisions imply confidence from the team in Brown's ability to reprise a significant starting workload, a role that he's already proven an ability to translate into high-end fantasy upside.