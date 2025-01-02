Brown (ankle) was spotted working out with trainers during Thursday's practice, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Brown, who didn't participate in Tuesday's walk-through session and didn't practice Wednesday, thus is trending toward another 'DNP' listing Thursday. The Bengals' upcoming injury report will reveal the running back's game status for Saturday's game against the Steelers, which Cincinnati needs to win in order to have a chance to qualify for the postseason.
More News
-
Bengals' Chase Brown: Not practicing•
-
Bengals' Chase Brown: Sits out walk-through practice•
-
Bengals' Chase Brown: Could be ready to play Saturday•
-
Bengals' Chase Brown: Could play in Week 18•
-
Bengals' Chase Brown: Dealing with sprained ankle•
-
Bengals' Chase Brown: Ruled out of Saturday's game•