Awuzie (back) is active ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

The veteran cornerback was listed as a game-time decision after he missed the Bengals' Week 5 win over the Cardinals, but it now seems as if he'll play through his back issue this Sunday. Awuzie has appeared in 26 games for Cincinnati over the past three years, logging 113 total tackles, 20 pass deflections and two interceptions.