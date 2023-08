Awuzie (knee) advanced to team drills on Sunday for the first time this training camp, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

If Awuzie can return to his pre-injury form, it'll give the Bengals a big boost in their pass coverage, since they lost two starting safeties and chose not to re-sign Eli Apple at CB. Awuzie could potentially allow the Bengals to ease in rookie DJ Turner to their coverage schemes.