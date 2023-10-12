Awuzie (back) was a limited participant at practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
After opening the week by not participating at practice Wednesday, Awuzie took a positive step towards suiting up in Week 6 by managing limited participation Thursday. He'll still probably need to practice in full Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
More News
-
Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie: Misses practice to begin week•
-
Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie: Inactive Sunday•
-
Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie: Questionable with back issue•
-
Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie: Dealing with back injury•
-
Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie: Will play Sunday•
-
Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie: Advances to team drills•