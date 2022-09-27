Awuzie totaled five tackles and defended three passes in Sunday's 27-12 win over the Jets.

Awuzie had a big hand in helping slow the Jets' wideout troika of Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore, as none of three exceeded 60 receiving yards while New York quarterback Joe Flacco instead settled on tight end Tyler Conklin (eight catches for 84 yards) in the middle of the field as his favorite target. Through three games this season, Awuzie has notched 16 tackles and has been credited with a forced fumble.