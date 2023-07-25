Awuzie (knee) was removed from the active/PUP list Tuesday.
Awuzie was placed on the PUP list Sunday, but he's already been cleared to return to practice and appears ready to go ahead of the 2023 campaign. The cornerback played in eight contests with the Bengals last season, recording 35 tackles, five pass deflections and a forced fumble.
