Awuzie (knee) was rehabbing during the first day of Cincinnati's mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Awuzie tore his ACL in Week 8 last season, but he said earlier in the offseason that he believes he'll be ready to go by Week 1 of 2023. Per Dehner, the cornerback looked explosive and fluid on the side fields Tuesday, confirming Awuzie's notion that his rehab is ahead of schedule. Regardless, the Bengals presumably won't push Awuzie into full-team drills until training camp. With Eli Apple out of the picture, Awuzie is slated for a starting outside job when he's back to full strength.