Awuzie was ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Browns with a right knee injury.

Awuzie went down late in the second quarter and was temporarily looked at in the Bengals' medical tent before being carted to the locker, per him. The veteran cornerback was ruled out shortly thereafter, and he'll have a slightly shorter week to recover before Sunday's contest against Carolina. With Eli Apple (hamstring) already inactive, expect Mike Hilton and Cam Taylor-Britt to serve as Cincinnati's top two cornerbacks in the second half.