Awuzie (knee) does not carry an injury designation going into Thursday's game at Baltimore.
After being limited at practice Tuesday, Awuzie was able to upgrade to full participation Tuesday and Wednesday, putting him in position to suit up in Week 11. He should step back into a rotational role in the Bengals' defensive backfield against the run-dependent Ravens.
