Awuzie (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
The cornerback was a limited participant in practice Thursday before missing Friday's session. Awuzie started the first four games of the season and recorded 14 tackles and a pass defensed. The seventh-year pro has started all 26 games he's appeared in since joining the Bengals in 2021.
More News
-
Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie: Questionable with back issue•
-
Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie: Dealing with back injury•
-
Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie: Will play Sunday•
-
Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie: Advances to team drills•
-
Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie: Cleared to return to practice•
-
Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie: Placed on PUP list•