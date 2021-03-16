Awuzie agreed to a three-year contract with the Bengals on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The financial terms of the contract are yet to be disclosed, but Awuzie will add depth to Cincinnati's revamped secondary, which will also be adding former Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton. Awuzie had 38 tackles and five passes defensed with the Cowboys last season, needing just eight games to rack up those statistics.
