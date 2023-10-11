Awuzie (back) did not participate at practice Wednesday.
After sitting out of Sunday's game at Arizona with an injury he apparently sustained last week, Awuzie missed Cincinnati's first practice ahead of Week 6. He'll probably need to practice Thursday or Friday in order to have a chance to suit up versus Seattle.
