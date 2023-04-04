Awuzie (knee) won't put a timeline on his return, Geoff Hobson of the team's official site reports.
Awuzie hopes to be ready for the start of the season after tearing his ACL during Cincinnati's Week 8 loss to Cleveland last year. The 2017 second-round pick does not want to rush his recovery but will look to begin cutting later this month, and if the 27-year-old can get healthy he should be poised for a bigger role this season following Eli Apple's departure.
