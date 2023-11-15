Awuzie (knee) was a limited participant at practice Tuesday, Jay Morrison of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
It's not clear when Awuzie hurt his knee or how severe the issue might be at this point. Either way, he will likely end up being questionable for Week 11 if he can't manage a full practice Wednesday.
