Cincinnati placed Awuzie (knee) on injured reserve Saturday.
Awuzie is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign after tearing his ACL during Cincinnati's Week 8 loss to Cleveland, so his move to IR is simply transactional. In his absence, Mike Hilton, Tre Flowers (hamstring) and Cam Taylor-Britt are all candidates for increased roles opposite Eli Apple.
