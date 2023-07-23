Awuzie (knee) was placed on the active//PUP list Sunday.

Awuzie said Sunday that he was "heading in a positive direction" and "feeling really good right now," according to Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer. However, the 28-year-old is still not fully recovered from his torn ACL suffered in Week 8 of last season. He'll be eligible to play in the preseason if he can prove himself healthy, although a Week 1 return is the more realistic goal.