Awuzie (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Arizona.
Awuzie did not participate at practice Friday, putting him on the doubtful end of the questionable tag headed into the weekend. If he can't go, Cam Taylor-Britt and/or DJ Turner would probably see an increase in snaps Sunday.
