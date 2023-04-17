Awuzie (knee) believes that he will be ready to go for the 2023 campaign, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Awuzie tore his ACL in Week 8 of the 2022 season, missing the remainder of the Bengals' contests while recovering. The cornerback said that his rehab is going well and his goal is to be ready for Week 1 of the 2023 campaign. With Eli Apple no longer a part of the team, when healthy, Awuzie could operate in a more significant role in Cincinnati's secondary.