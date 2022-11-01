The Bengals fear Awuzie (knee) suffered a season-ending injury during Monday's loss to the Browns, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Awuzie is set for additional testing Tuesday, including an MRI on his right knee, to determine the severity of his injury. Initial reports suggest that Awuzie may have torn his ACL, an injury for which the 27-year-old would require season-ending surgery and face a difficult rehab process for the 2023 campaign.
