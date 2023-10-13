Awuzie (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus Seattle.

Per Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site, Awuzie is being characterized as a game-time decision for Week 6, meaning the public likely won't know if he's suiting up until Cincinnati releases its inactive list Sunday morning. If he's sidelined, rookie second-rounder DJ Turner will probably see an expanded role Sunday.

