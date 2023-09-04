Coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Awuzie (knee) will play Week 1 at Cleveland, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
After sustaining a torn ACL in October of 2022, Awuzie is healthy enough to start Sunday at the Browns. He'll try to contain Amari Cooper in a matchup that could produce a pass-happy game script for Cleveland early.
