Bengals' Chris Baker: Heading to Cincinnati
Baker signed a one-year contract with the Bengals on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Baker, who only accumulated 33 tackles and half of a sack in 2017, was recently let go by the Buccaneers less than one year after signing a sizable three-year, $15.75 contract. Now with the Bengals, he'll compete with Andrew Billings for playing time next to Geno Atkins.
