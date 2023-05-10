Bengals OC Brian Callahan recently suggested Evans and Trayveon Williams will have opportunities to earn more snaps this year, WKRC's Richard Skinner reports.

Callahan made his comments after the Bengals took RB Chase Brown in the fifth round of the 2023 Draft, mentioning that Evans has only been used as a pass-game back so far but will have chances to show improvement as a ballcarrier during the preseason. Apart from the incoming fifth-round pick, Cincinnati hasn't added any RB to help replace Samaje Perine (Broncos) through the first two months of the preseason. Granted, the team may still add a veteran at some point, especially if starter Joe Mixon's off-field issues or cap hit become a problem. Evans and Williams are sixth-round picks -- 2021 and 2019, respectively -- with fewer than 100 combined touches in the NFL, but it appears they'll open offseason practices as Nos. 2 and 3 on the depth chart in some order.