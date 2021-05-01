The Bengals selected Evans in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 202nd overall.

The Michigan product is an interesting story. He comes to the league at an advanced age for a rookie as he'll turn 24 in October but he doesn't have a ton of wear-and-tear either with just 320 career carries in four seasons. Michigan did not allow him to play in 2019 due to academics but he returned in 2020 and had just 16 carries for 73 yards and a score in six games. What Evans lacks in track record he makes up for in tools. He's a sturdily built back at 5-foot-11 and 211 pounds with 4.51-speed in the 40. Joe Mixon is still the guy in Cincinnati when healthy, but the Bengals lacked proven depth options behind him with Gio Bernard's departure and Evans fits that need.