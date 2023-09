Evans (hamstring) is no longer listed on the Bengals' injury report ahead of Monday night's Week 3 game against the Rams, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Evans played just seven offensive snaps in the Week 1 loss and then missed last week's game against the Ravens. He's been no threat to Joe Mixon's workload and might even be behind Trayveon Williams on the depth chart. Evans has zero fantasy value.