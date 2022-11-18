Evans (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Evans sustained a knee injury during Cincinnati's Week 9 win over the Panthers, but he was ultimately given some extra time to recover with the team's Week 10 bye. The 25-year-old practiced in a limited fashion in each of the Bengals' sessions heading into Sunday's contest versus Pittsburgh, but if he's eventually ruled out this weekend, Trent Taylor would be the likely candidate to handle kick returns.