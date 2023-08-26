Evans didn't practice last week and isn't in uniform for Saturday's preseason finale against Washington, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Recent reports hint at Evans getting most of the third-down snaps, but he's seemingly now picked up an injury to close out the preseason. He'll have two weeks to get healthy before a Week 1 trip to Cleveland, and it seems he may have a role on offense if only because the other reserve RBs failed to step up this summer.