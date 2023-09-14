Evans (hamstring) wasn't in uniform for Thursday's practice, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Evans was listed as limited Wednesday, so that fact that he didn't suit up for Thursday's session suggests that the running back's status for Sunday's game against the Ravens could be in danger. If Evans ends up being ruled out, Chase Brown (a healthy scratch in Week 1) would likely be active versus Baltimore to provide depth behind top back Joe Mixon.
